Must-Eat Foods Like Garlic, Ginger, and Turmeric to Beat Cold & Flu During Winter Season

Most people wear woolen clothes to protect themselves from the cold during the cold days. Many people drink a lot of tea throughout the day. This keeps the body warm. Along with this, there are some foods that keep the body warm from the inside during the cold days. Eating these foods will not make you feel cold.

Benefit of this is that you will not get sick due to the cold air during the cold days. These things work like a medicine in winter.

Garlic : Garlic not only enhances the taste of foods, but also provides many health benefits due to its medicinal properties. Experts strongly advise eating raw garlic in winter. This nourishes the body, increases immunity, prevents infections, and also relieves constipation.

Jaggery: Eating jaggery is very beneficial in winter. Because jaggery is hot. In this way, problems like cold and cough are cured. You can also eat jaggery as is. You can also drink jaggery tea or eat laddus or chikki.

Green Chillies: Eating hot green chillies generates heat in the body. The pungency of chillies increases the body temperature. Which makes you feel hot from within. So you can eat green chillies in winter to get rid of the cold.

Dry Fruits: You can keep your body warm from within by eating dry fruits like almonds, dates, raisins etc. They contain nutrients like vitamin E, B complex, magnesium, copper, zinc, calcium and other healthy proteins. Which are beneficial for health.

Ginger: The property of ginger is hot. In winter, you can consume ginger to get rid of minor problems like cough, cold, sore throat, infection, fever etc. Many people also consume ginger tea during these days.

Turmeric: Using turmeric can protect you from many diseases and infections. Turmeric has also been given great importance in Ayurveda. Drinking half a teaspoon of turmeric mixed with hot milk will make you feel warm and will also protect you from infections.