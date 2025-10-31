MY Bharat enhances youth engagement in civic projects with 2 crore users

New Delhi, Oct 31 Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat), the country's largest youth engagement platform, has connected over 2 crore young Indians and 1.2 lakh organisations providing opportunities for volunteering, experiential learning, leadership, and skill development, the government informed on Friday.

The initiative runs a MY Bharat Portal and a mobile app with multiple MY Bharat 2.0 modules, creating "new pathways for volunteering, leadership, and skilling while enabling young Indians to contribute directly to national priorities," an official statement said.

Launched on October 31, 2023, MY Bharat, administered by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, provides a technology-driven platform for citizens aged 15-29 and adolescents aged 10-19 to engage in projects with government departments, private organisations, and civil society partners.

These projects address real-world challenges -- from health, education, and environment to innovation, entrepreneurship, and social inclusion, the statement said.

Over 14.5 lakh volunteering opportunities have been generated by the platform, connecting over 16,000 youth club members with 60,000 institutional partners, including government bodies, educational institutions, and NGOs, the government data said.

The MY Bharat mobile app, launched on October 1, features multilingual support, AI-driven chatbots, voice-assist navigation, and Smart CV Builder tools.

At launch, it had onboarded approximately 1.81 crore youth, and 1.20 lakh organisations were already registered on the platform.

The app also provides digital certificates and engagement badges, reflecting each participant’s contributions to national and community projects.

MY Bharat 2.0 modules integrate National Career Service linkages, a mentorship hub, and experiential learning programmes, the release noted.

To bridge the digital divide and ensure universal access, the platform has partnered with the Common Service Centres network and leveraged over five lakh village-level entrepreneurs to assist youth in rural, tribal, and aspirational districts in registering and accessing MY Bharat services.

