'My thoughts are with Hemant ji': PM Modi pays tribute to Shibu Soren at Ganga Ram hospital, expresses condolences to family

New Delhi, Aug 4 Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here to pay his tributes to Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren, who passed away earlier on Monday.

Soren, 81, had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for over a month due to kidney-related complications.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi also met Soren’s son, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and other family members to express his condolences in person.

"Went to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to pay homage to Shri Shibu Soren Ji. Also met his family. My thoughts are with Hemant Ji, Kalpana Ji, and the admirers of Shri Shibu Soren Ji," PM Modi posted on X.

Shibu Soren's passing was announced by his son, Hemant Soren, on Monday.

"Respected Guru Dishom has left us all. Today, I have become empty..." wrote Hemant Soren on his X handle in Hindi.

The hospital, in its statement, said, "He died after a prolonged illness. He was suffering from a kidney ailment and had also suffered a stroke, a month and a half ago. He was on the life support system for the last month."

The Prime Minister had then taken to X to mourn Soren’s passing, describing him as a “grassroots leader” who dedicated his life to the upliftment of tribal communities and the underprivileged.

"Shri Shibu Soren Ji was a grassroots leader who rose through the ranks of public life with unwavering dedication to the people. He was particularly passionate about empowering tribal communities, the poor and downtrodden."

"Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Spoke to Jharkhand CM Shri Hemant Soren Ji and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," he added.

Soren had been admitted to the Sri Ganga Ram Hospital for over a month due to a kidney-related issue. He was under the treatment of Dr A.K. Bhalla, Chairman, Nephrology and a team from Neurology and ICU at the hospital.

Popularly addressed as "Guruji" or "Dishom Guru" in his home state, Soren served thrice as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand in 2005, 2008-2009, and 2009-2010. His tenures were, however, often short due to political challenges.

Born on January 11, 1944, in Nemra village, then part of Bihar, Soren belonged to the Santal (Santhal) tribal group.

He formed the Santhal Navyuvak Sangh, an organisation focused on tribal liberation and land rights, when he was 18 years old.

In 1972, he cofounded the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha with A.K. Roy and Binod Bihari Mahato, seeking a separate Jharkhand state and tribal uplift, and later became its General Secretary.

He played a pivotal role in the separate state movement, contributing to the eventual formation of Jharkhand in 2000.

Over a four-decade career in politics, Soren was elected to the Lok Sabha eight times and served as a Rajya Sabha member for two terms, with the second stint ongoing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor