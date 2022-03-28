Myanmar reports 130 new Covid-19 cases, 1 more death

Yangon, March 28 Myanmar recorded 130 new Covid-19 cases and one more death, according to a release from the Ministry of Health.

The newly reported infections on Sunday brought the total tally to 610,858, with 19,430 deaths. Nationwide, 568,349 patients have recovered.

The Ministry's latest figures showed that more than 21.8 million people have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

As the country's Covid-19 infections, the positivity and mortality rate has significantly dropped, the Myanmar government announced resuming international commercial flight operations and reopening some movie theatres starting on April 17.

The Southeast Asian country began experiencing the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor