Myntra Cares launches mobility-led livelihood initiative, education programmes for underserved communities

Bengaluru, Jan 13 Myntra, one of India’s leading fashion, beauty, and lifestyle platforms, on Tuesday announced the launch of four initiatives under its CSR and Sustainability arm, Myntra Cares, covering two core focus areas, including mobility-enabled livelihoods and education under MynVidya.

One of the initiatives, Livelihoods on Wheels, focuses on enabling employment and independence for persons with disabilities through mobility support; other programmes under the MynVidya umbrella are aimed at contributing to Myntra Cares’ commitment towards strengthening education pathways at different stages.

Livelihoods on Wheels, in partnership with Alamba Charitable Trust, aims to enable sustainable livelihoods for 20 mobility-impaired individuals. Under the programme, each beneficiary will be provided with NeoMotion mobility equipment valued at Rs 1,10,000, enabling independent mobility. Beneficiaries identified and onboarded by the Trust will be recruited, as delivery agents, creating access to stable income opportunities. Through this support, participants are expected to earn Rs 25,000–30,000 per month.

Speaking about the initiative, Rita Antony, Founder-President, Alamba Charitable Trust, said, “Mobility should never be a barrier to opportunity. With Myntra Cares, we are providing tools, training, and sustainable livelihood options to differently-abled individuals, enabling them to earn independently while regaining confidence and dignity. This is a step toward truly inclusive empowerment.”

Myntra Cares continues to drive education-focused programmes that support learners at different stages of their academic journey.

Myntra has partnered with Links Educational and Charitable Trust to provide primary education to 90 children from migrant worker families who have been historically excluded from formal schooling. The programme operates from a dedicated learning centre near Myntra’s Bengaluru headquarters and supports students through the National Open School System, covering Levels 1, 2, and 3 (equivalent to Grades 3, 5, and 7).

Myntra Cares is undertaking a school infrastructure transformation initiative at BKMS School, a government-aided institution near Commercial Street, Bangalore, in partnership with CommuniTree. The phased renovation, scheduled between October 2025 and March 2026, includes classroom upgrades, sanitation facilities, lighting, wiring, and digital learning infrastructure.

To support access to higher education, Myntra Cares has partnered with Buddy4Study to provide scholarships to 175 students, including 75 from traditional artisan families and 100 from low-income garment worker families. Eligible students will receive Rs 20,000 on a reimbursement basis and will be supported for three years of graduation in STEAM disciplines.

Speaking on the initiatives, Govindraj MK, Chief Human Resources Officer, Myntra, said, “Through Myntra Cares, we are addressing the distinct needs of the community. We are enabling livelihoods through mobility while continuing to invest in education under MynVidya. Together, these initiatives reflect our commitment to structured, long-term community engagement.”

Speaking about the school transformation initiative, Hafiz Khan, Founder, CommuniTree, said, “The BKMS school transformation project is about more than infrastructure; it’s about creating a nurturing environment where children from underserved backgrounds can learn, grow, and aspire. We are excited to work with Myntra to give this heritage building a new life and a brighter future for its students.”

Speaking on the collaboration, Urvi Jariwala, Founder-Trustee, Links Educational and Charitable Trust, mentioned, “At Links Trust, we believe every child, regardless of where they come from, deserves a fair chance at a brighter future. Children of migrant labourers often bear the weight of displacement and economic hardship, but with this collaboration with Myntra Cares, we are turning hope into opportunity. Together, we’re enabling 90 children to access quality education, giving them not just books and classrooms, but a pathway to dream, learn, and grow with dignity.”

Speaking on the scholarship initiative, Ashutosh Burnwal, Founder, Buddy4Study Foundation, said, “Through our collaboration with Myntra, we're able to reach deserving students from families of artisans and garment workers who often lack access to financial support for higher education.

These initiatives mark the expansion of Myntra’s voluntary CSR efforts, reflecting a holistic approach to community development. By bringing together dedicated partners and focusing on measurable impact, Myntra aims to foster long-term change that creates pathways to education, skills, and sustainable livelihoods.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor