Mysterious deaths: J&K's Rajouri village declared containment zone

Jammu, Jan 22 Unable to reach a conclusive finding as to what caused 17 mysterious deaths in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, authorities on Wednesday declared the Budhaal village as a containment zone under section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

District Magistrate of Rajouri has declared Badhaal a containment zone following recent health concerns in the area. Acting under Section 163 of the BNSS Act (previously Section 144 of the CrPC), strict measures have been implemented to ensure public safety and prevent the spread of any potential issues.

As part of the containment plan, Houses of affected families have been sealed. The entire area has been divided into three zones for efficient management. All public and private gatherings have been prohibited.

To ensure the well-being of the residents, designated officers and officials have been tasked with monitoring the preparation and distribution of meals provided to families within the containment zones.

The administration has assured residents that further details and updates will follow as the situation develops.

At least 17 locals, including 11 children, have died since December 8, 2024, in Budhaal village of Kotranka sub-division in Rajouri district. The last death was reported on January 17.

The people have lost lives because of a mysterious disease, claim the locals. Samples analysed at various premier laboratories of the country have returned negative results for viral or bacterial infection although some toxins have been found in samples collected from the victims.

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the village on Tuesday and assured the villagers that the actual reason for the deaths would soon be found. He also condoled the deaths of the villagers.

The health department has scanned 3,500 locals, including residents of Budhaal and adjacent villages. Those results also did not confirm any viral or bacterial infection. An inter-ministerial team constituted under the orders of Union Home Minister Amit Shah is presently in the village to point out the exact cause of the mysterious disease.

