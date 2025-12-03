Nadda urges MPs to boost awareness, mobilise communities to eliminate TB

New Delhi, Dec 3 Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda sensitised the Members of Parliament from across party lines on the TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan and urged them to boost awareness and mobilise communities to eliminate the world’s most infectious disease.

In the first of a series of interactions with Parliamentarians, with a special focus on MPs from Uttar Pradesh, Nadda underscored the important leadership roles of the MPs in achieving the goal of TB elimination.

The MPs were informed about the campaign objectives, key activities being undertaken, and their role in supporting the campaign.

The Minister urged the MPs “to monitor the campaign in their respective constituencies, raise awareness and reduce stigma around the disease, and mobilise the community to actively participate in the campaign”.

He also highlighted the progress the country made in tackling the TB burden.

"India’s TB incidence (new cases emerging each year) reduced by 21 per cent -- from 237 per lakh population in 2015 to 187 per lakh population in 2024 -- over almost double the pace of the decline observed globally at 12 per cent, as per the World Health Organization’s Global TB Report 2025,” Nadda said.

“Similarly, India’s TB mortality rate has decreased from 28 per lakh population in 2015 to 21 per lakh population in 2024, reflecting significant progress in reducing deaths due to TB,” he added.

The MPs were also informed about several novel interventions that have been rolled out in the last 10 years, including the swift uptake of new technologies like AI-enabled hand-held chest x-ray machines and Truenat machines, the adoption of more effective, shorter treatment regimens, decentralisation of TB care through the network of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, community engagement, etc.

“Further penetration of TB screening services and awareness generation at the ground level is crucial for the success of the TB elimination efforts,” said Nadda, while encouraging the MPs to support these efforts to make it a Jan Andolan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor