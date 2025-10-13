Nagaland varsity study explores tea blossoms’ potential for wellness products, rural growth

Kohima, Oct 13 A Nagaland University-led multi-institute research has unveiled the hidden health potential of tea blossoms that are often discarded as agricultural byproducts, officials said on Monday.

According to a varsity official, the study shows that these delicate flowers are abundant in potent bioactive compounds, positioning them as a natural source for health supplements and functional beverages.

While tea leaves dominate global research and consumption, blossoms remain largely overlooked, he said.

This study is the first systematic effort in Assam, one of the world’s largest tea-producing regions, to analyse the biochemical richness of tea blossoms from seven premium cultivars, rather than the traditional focus on the leaves.

Nutraceutical companies could harness tea blossom extracts to create natural energy boosters, relaxation aids, and skin-health products.

Beyond consumer health, the research offers economic opportunities for smallholder tea farmers by opening new revenue streams through blossom collection and processing.

As per the study, this approach also advances environmental sustainability, as utilising blossoms reduces agricultural waste and contributes to a circular bio-economy.

With global demand rising for plant-based, eco-friendly health products, India has the chance to position itself as a leader in functional foods and supplements derived from tea blossoms, it said.

Dr Sagarika Das, researcher from the Centre for Biotechnology and Bioinformatics at Dibrugarh University, fronted this groundbreaking research, collaborating with renowned tea biochemist Monoranjan Goswami from Tocklai Tea Research Institute in Jorhat, Assam, and Prof Tanmoy Karak from the Department of Soil Science at the School of Agricultural Sciences, Nagaland University.

This transformative study also garnered contributions from prestigious institutions, including the University of California, the ICAR-Indian Agricultural Statistics Research Institute in New Delhi, and the Departments of Horticulture and Soil and Water Conservation from Nagaland University and the Department of Chemistry, Dibrugarh University, showcasing an extraordinary alliance in the pursuit of scientific excellence.

The findings were published in a reputed peer-reviewed journal.

Highlighting Nagaland University’s focus on translational research benefitting the local communities, Vice Chancellor Prof. Jagadish K. Patnaik, said: "This groundbreaking research highlights the potential of innovation originating from our region to effect significant global change.

This effort not only broadens the scope of scientific inquiry but also fosters opportunities for rural entrepreneurship, empowering local communities to engage in sustainable agricultural practices and create new economic avenues, he added.

Nagaland University is particularly proud to collaborate with esteemed research organisations, both within India and internationally, to facilitate this transformative work, the VC said.

"Our joint initiatives aim to enhance scientific understanding while simultaneously addressing pressing societal challenges. Together, we are not just advancing the field of science; we are building a more resilient and sustainable future for our communities and beyond."

The research team plans to advance into clinical trials, explore synergies with other nutraceuticals, and scale up for industrial applications across the food, pharmaceutical, and wellness sectors.

Elaborating on this research, Dr Das said that the tea blossoms are known to be abundant in health-enhancing compounds, featuring notably higher concentrations of polyphenols, catechins, terpenoids, and L-theanine, while also having lower caffeine levels compared to traditional tea leaves.

The presence of L-theanine, particularly in combination with caffeine, is beneficial for promoting mental clarity, relaxation, and stress reduction, she said.

"By repurposing tea blossoms, there is potential to minimise agricultural waste, increase rural incomes, and diversify the tea industry through the development of nutraceuticals, herbal teas, and dietary supplements," she added.

Further, Prof Karak added that the study highlights the potential of tea blossoms as versatile ingredients that can be transformed into a variety of products, including herbal teas, infused oils, dietary supplements, and unique wellness formulations.

Rich in antioxidants and essential amino acids, tea blossoms show great promise as effective solutions for stress relief, cognitive enhancement, and the prevention of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular issues, he stated.

"Our research demonstrates that tea blossoms should not be regarded merely as by-products of tea cultivation; rather, they represent valuable nutraceutical resources with significant commercial potential. With further clinical validation to substantiate their health benefits, tea blossoms could play a crucial role in promoting overall wellness. Moreover, the development of products derived from tea blossoms could stimulate economic growth in rural areas where tea is cultivated, supporting local farmers and creating job opportunities," Prof Karak pointed out.

He said that this innovation positions India to strengthen its global leadership in plant-based health products, showcasing the country’s rich biodiversity and commitment to sustainable health solutions.

