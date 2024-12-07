Nalasopara residents buying medicines at 30-50pc discount at Jan Aushadhi Kendras

Nalasopara (Maharashtra), Dec 7 The Jan Aushadhi Kendras, launched under Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya JanAushadhi Pariyojana (PM-BJP) is receiving wide praise and applause from patients and their families across the country because of the multiple benefits that one gets under the scheme.

Nalasopara, a town about 60 km from Mumbai, is also among many places where residents have increasingly taken up generic medicines to save money on their medical bills.

The shift from 'branded to generic' medicines is benefitting thousands of residents and a couple of them also shared their experience with IANS.

Pratham Singh, a Nalasopara local who buys medicine from Jan Aushadhi Kendras told IANS: "Since the opening of this generic medicine centre, we are getting all medicines at much cheaper rate. Medicines are expensive at private shops but they are available here at very low prices and we are getting the best quality."

"We want to thank the government, it is helping the poor, we are saving a lot of money," he added.

Arvind, sharing his experience, said: "The medicines which are available for Rs 500 at other medical shops, we get them here at half the rate, we are saving money. We use that money for children and other purposes. We are very happy."

Jyoti Pandey, the pharmacist of Jan Aushadhi Kendra said that the centre, located in Central Park of Nalasopara East, is accessed by people from all classes.

"All types of medicines are available here, you will get the medicines at cheapest rates here. People get 30 per cent to 50 per cent discount on different medicines," she said.

In the last 10 years, the sales of medicines worth Rs 6,100 crore have been done through these Kendras, resulting in estimated savings of Rs 30,000 crore for the citizens.

The price of Jan Aushadhi medicines, surgical devices and nutraceutical products are cheaper at least by 50 per cent and in some cases, by 80 per cent to 90 per cent of the market price of branded medicines available in the market.

A medicine is priced on the principle of a maximum of 50 per cent of the average price of the top three branded medicines.

