'National Tragedy': Amit Shah meets Air India flight crash sole survivor, reviews emergency response

Ahmedabad, June 12 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday described the crash of Air India Flight AI171 as a "national tragedy that has plunged the entire country into mourning" and expressing grief over the immense loss of life, assured families of the victims that the government will provide unwavering support during this time of sorrow.

Amit Shah visited the Civil Hospital in Asarwa, Ahmedabad, to meet the sole survivor, other victims' families, and assess the medical response. He also chaired a high-level review meeting with officials from the Civil Aviation Ministry, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Gujarat government to oversee rescue operations and coordinate investigations.

"This heartbreaking incident has shaken us all," he said at a press briefing. “The Hon’ble Prime Minister reached out immediately, and all relevant departments of the Government of India, along with the Gujarat Government, are working together on relief and rescue operations.”

Providing an update on the casualties, he noted: "The aircraft was carrying 230 passengers, including both Indian nationals and foreign citizens, as well as 12 crew members. Amidst this tragedy, I have received some hopeful news -one passenger has survived. I have personally met him."

In a post on social media platform X earlier, Amit Shah expressed his anguish: “Pained beyond words by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Disaster response forces were swiftly mobilised. I have spoken with Gujarat CM Shri Bhupendra Patel, State Home Minister Shri Harsh Sanghavi, and the Police Commissioner to take full stock of the situation."

Shah emphasised the scale and severity of the disaster, revealing that DNA identification is currently underway to formally confirm the identities of the deceased.

"Only after the DNA process is completed will we be able to release the names," he said.

The minister also highlighted the catastrophic nature of the incident, noting that the blaze erupted with such intensity after the plane went down that “there was no opportunity to save anything.”

The wreckage was quickly engulfed, making immediate rescue efforts extremely difficult.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, bound for London Gatwick, crashed minutes after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, striking a doctors’ hostel near a medical college.

The impact triggered a devastating explosion, resulting in the deaths of over 200 individuals, including passengers, crew, and people on the ground. Authorities are continuing recovery and identification operations.

