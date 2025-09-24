Navratri 2025: What Happens If You Don't Drink Enough Water During Fasting?

Navratri festival that we all eagerly await has begun, during these nine days, people fast and worship the goddess with devotion. Due to continuous fasting person can face many health problem. Many women experience problems like weakness and dizziness. Now, even though we cannot eat anything while fasting, drinking water is very important. If we are not hydrated then there are some serious consequences of reduced water intake, including its effects on the face.

While fasting during Navratri, some preparations should be made in advance. For this, we should eat immunity-boosting food and drink plenty of water. If we are already doing these things, there will be no problem. But if we do not eat anything nutritious and do not drink plenty of water, serious problems can arise.

Why is drinking water so important?

If you fast without any food, your body's energy decreases and you see many changes in your body. The important thing is that during these days, the body needs more water. To keep the body hydrated, you should drink at least five to seven glasses of water a day. If you drink a glass of water every hour, you will not feel hungry or weak. It is better if you drink a sip of water continuously.

What happens if you drink less water?

During fasting, the electrolyte balance in the body is disturbed, which causes dizziness and constant fatigue. Doing this for 9 consecutive days can worsen your health. Therefore, it is very important to drink a little water continuously. If you drink water, many stomach problems will also go away. If you want to keep your skin healthy, water is very important. People who drink a lot of water have fresh and shiny skin. The face becomes dull during fasting, because many people drink less water. You can keep your skin good by drinking a lot of water during these days.