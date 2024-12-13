Nearly 16 lakh calls received on Tele MANAS: Prataprao Jadhav

New Delhi, Dec 13 The Tele MANAS toll-free number, launched as part of the national tele-mental health programme in India, has received more than 15.95 lakh calls till November 22, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, said on Friday.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Jadhav informed that 53 Tele MANAS cells have been set up in 36 states/UTs, and have started Tele-mental health services.

The helpline was launched in October 2022, to further improve access to quality mental health counselling and care services in the country.

“As of November 22, 2024, 36 States/UTs have set up 53 Tele MANAS cells and have started Tele mental health services. More than 15,95,000 calls have been handled on the helpline number,” Jadhav noted.

The government has been making continuous efforts to increase the number of mental healthcare professionals, which is key to addressing the mental health problems in the country, he added.

“Under the tertiary care component of the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP), 25 Centres of Excellence have been sanctioned to increase the intake of students in PG departments in mental health specialties as well as to provide tertiary-level treatment facilities,” Jadhav said.

Further, 19 government medical colleges/institutions have been supported to strengthen 47 PG departments in mental health specialties.

The District Mental Health Programme (DMHP) has also been sanctioned for implementation in 767 districts.

Further, targeting mental health at the primary healthcare level, the government “upgraded more than 1.73 lakh Sub Health Centres (SHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) to Ayushman Arogya Mandirs”, the minister said.

To tackle the rising burden of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in the country, Jadhav said the government has set up 770 district NCD clinics, 372 district day care centres, 233 cardiac care units, and 6,410 community health centre NCD clinics have been set up.

In addition, 2,047 types of medicines and 300 surgical devices including cardiovascular, anti-cancer, and anti-diabetic drugs have been brought under the basket of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP).

