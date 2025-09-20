Nearly 85 pc of oral problems are preventable: Experts

New Delhi, Sep 20 With proper awareness and technology, nearly 85 per cent of oral problems are preventable, said health experts on Saturday.

Speaking at the three-day 35th Annual Conference of the Indian Society for Dental Research (ISDR) held here, over 30 national and international keynote speakers emphasised the need for research-driven collaboration across oral and craniofacial sciences.

"Oral diseases may not always be life-threatening, but they silently erode the quality of life. Nearly 85 per cent of oral problems are preventable if addressed through awareness, preventive research, and the use of affordable technologies," Prof. (Dr.) Mahesh Verma, Vice Chancellor, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), told IANS.

"Our challenge is big. Millions across rural and urban India either cannot access or cannot afford dental care. Technology and innovation must bridge this gap. Today, as lifestyles change and the standard of living rises, wellness cannot be achieved without oral health," added Verma, organising Chairman of the conference.

He also urged the need to give attention to oral health in the national health agenda.

Verma said that dental research can be conducted in 36 categories, including regenerative therapies, revitalising dead tissues, material sciences, and public health approaches.

The experts also noted how alcohol begins to silently erode oral health from the very first sip.

Dr. Aswini Y.B. from the Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences stated that although it is commonly known that alcohol is harmful to the liver and body, the damage begins much earlier, right inside the mouth.

“Our mouth has a delicate protective lining called the mucosa. Alcohol dries it out almost instantly. This dryness weakens the lining, triggers painful blisters, and makes the mouth far more vulnerable to infections,” Aswini said.

“Alcohol also reduces the flow of saliva -- the mouth’s natural cleansing system. Without enough saliva, harmful bacteria thrive, infections spread faster, and over time, the risk of developing oral cancer increases,” the doctor added.

Ashwini also issued a stark warning about mixing alcohol with tobacco.

“This deadly combination multiplies the risk of serious oral diseases, including cancers. Unfortunately, it’s a habit far too common, especially in India,” the dentist said.

Other experts at the conference urged the public to recognise early warning signs such as persistent mouth dryness, sores, or discomfort and to take them seriously. They stressed that protecting oral health is not just about brushing twice a day, but also about making smarter lifestyle choices.

The three-day conclave has drawn more than 600 delegates, including 150 international participants from 20 countries.

