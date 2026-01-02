Need approval for carrying personal medicines to Saudi Arabia: NCB

New Delhi, Jan 2 The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday cautioned Indians travelling to Saudi Arabia that the Gulf Kingdom has introduced an electronic service platform for obtaining prior permission for the clearance of medicines intended for personal use by individuals entering or leaving the Kingdom.

In a statement, the NCB said that the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC), India Country Office, Saudi Arabia, has formally communicated to the Narcotics Control Bureau of India regarding the launch of an electronic service platform by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The platform, accessible at https://cds.sfda.gov.sa, has been established for the submission of applications and related details to obtain permission for the clearance of medicines intended for personal use.

The statement said, the NCB has been informed that certain medicines that are legally available in India or other countries may be prohibited or subject to restrictions in the Kingdom.

It has also been informed that carrying medicines in quantities that are in excess of the prescribed limits may also attract regulatory action.

As per the advisory, applications for permission are required to be submitted by the concerned individuals or their authorised representatives through the platform, the statement said.

Travellers are also advised to consult the official list of restricted and prohibited medicines issued by the Saudi authorities before undertaking travel, the statement said.

The Narcotics Control Bureau said it will continue to disseminate relevant advisories received from international counterparts in the interest of public awareness and compliance with international narcotics control regulations.

Earlier, the Mumbai Zonal Unit issued a statement highlighting its enforcement outcomes in 2025 to dismantle narcotics networks from top to bottom.

During the year, the NCB Mumbai seized around 5,560 kg of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, including 11.760 kg of cocaine, 11.835 kg of charas, 223 kg of ganja, 49.664 kg of mephedrone, 1,800 kg of illicitly diverted codeine-based cough syrup, 12 kg of diverted pharmaceutical tablets, 3,398.5 kg of acetic anhydride, 50 LSD blots (0.54 grams) and other prohibited substances, said a statement.

A total of 51 people were arrested in connection with these cases, the statement added.

Holistic investigations led to the freezing of movable and immovable properties worth approximately Rs 18 crore, acquired through proceeds of drug trafficking.

