Nepal Suspends Sales of Indian Antibiotic Injection Biotax 1gm Due to Health Risks

The Department of Drug Administration in Nepal has suspended the sales and distribution of the antibiotic injection Biotax 1gm, citing significant health risks. Laboratory tests conducted by Nepal's national drug regulatory authority found that the injection, produced by the Indian company Zydus Healthcare Ltd, did not meet the required production standards.

According to a report of The Wire, “We have directed the manufacturing company, importers and distributors to immediately suspend sales, import and distribution of the said medicine, until further notice,” said Pramod KC, spokesperson at the department.

The Biotax 1gm injection's batch F300460 was tested in Nepal's laboratories before its sales and distribution were suspended in the country. This antibiotic, used to treat bacterial infections of the brain, lungs, ear, urinary tract, skin, soft tissues, blood, bones, joints, and soft cells, was found unsafe by the Department of Drug Administration, Nepal. They warned that the tested batch poses a significant risk to patient safety.

