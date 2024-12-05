Neurons that suppress food intake found, may lead to new obesity treatments

New York, Dec 5 A team of researchers has discovered a previously unknown population of neurons in the hypothalamus that regulate food intake and could be a promising new target for obesity drugs, according to a study on Thursday.

In the study published in Nature journal, researchers from the Laboratory of Medical Genetics at Rockefeller University in New York, the Institute for Genome Science (IGS) at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) in Baltimore, as well as New York and Stanford Universities, discovered a new population of neurons that is responsive to the hormone leptin.

Leptin responsive neurons are important in obesity since leptin is sent to the brain from the body’s fat stores to suppress hunger.

“We’ve long known that the hypothalamus—located deep in the brain—plays a role in hunger, hormone levels, stress responses, and body temperature,” said Brian Herb, a scientist at IGS and a research associate at UMSOM.

Through several experiments with mice, the researchers found that this previously unknown neuronal population that express both receptors for leptin and the BNC2 gene not only helps suppress hunger, but also responds to food-related sensory cues, such as food palatability and nutritional status.

For example, the researchers used CRISPR-Cas 9 gene technology to knock out the leptin receptor (LEPR) in these BNC2 neurons.

Those mice ate more and gained more weight than control mice.

In addition, researchers added fluorescence to the BNC2 neurons and noticed when they fed mice after fasting, the BCN2 neurons activated, whereas previously known neuronal populations in the hypothalamus did not react.

“These findings add a critical new component to our understanding of how neurons impact appetite and obesity,” Dr Herb said. “This could be a future target for obesity treatment, such as by activating these neurons to reduce weight or suppress hunger.”

