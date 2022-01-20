Never take Paracetamol tablet with 'this' drink, check details

We take paracetamol tablets to reduce fever or pain. Because it is more beneficial and we get better quickly without going to the doctor. Doctors recommend taking paracetamol to get rid of headaches, toothaches, colds or flu. It is one such drug, which can provide immediate relief from all these conditions. The use of paracetamol to reduce fever has increased. Known as acetaminophen, this drug is only useful in reducing mild fever and pain. However, it is not very beneficial in high fever and pain. Also, taking too much of the drug and with the wrong drink can cause serious health problems. Therefore, the following things should be avoided while taking paracetamol tablets.

Do not take paracetamol with alcohol

Taking paracetamol tablets with alcohol can cause further harm. Experts say that paracetamol tablets should never be taken with alcohol. Alcohol contains ethanol. When mixed with paracetamol in ethanol, you may experience nausea, vomiting, headache and weakness. Taking paracetamol after a heavy drink overnight to get rid of hangovers can put you at serious risk. A combination of the two can increase the risk of liver toxicity.

Paracetamol is a mild drug, but you should not use it frequently. Always consume it within a limit. Adults can take one gram of paracetamol in one dose and eat up to 4 grams daily. People who go beyond this limit can have liver problems. Also, for children under two years of age, paracetamol should be used only after consulting a doctor.

Of course, paracetamol gives quick relief from pain and mild fever, but you should not take paracetamol tablets with alcohol.