New bird flu case reported at duck farm in South Korea

Seoul, Dec 21 South Korea on Sunday reported another highly pathogenic avian influenza infection at a duck farm in South Jeolla Province, marking the 16th such case at a poultry farm this season.

The latest case was detected at a farm in Naju, 285 kilometers south of Seoul, which raises 23,000 ducks, according to the central disaster management headquarters, reports Yonhap news agency.

Authorities said they are implementing special quarantine measures at the affected farm, and strengthening monitoring of related facilities and vehicles to prevent further spread of the disease.

They also plan to conduct intensive inspections at more than 200 duck farms in the region starting Monday.

Meanwhile, the prices of major imported agricultural goods in South Korea have risen sharply in recent years, outpacing global price increases due to the weakening of the South Korean won against the US dollar, data showed Sunday.

According to the Bank of Korea, the import price index for coffee came to 307.12 in November in US dollar terms and 379.71 in Korean won terms, with 2020 set as the base year at 100.

The figures indicate that global coffee prices have risen about threefold over the past five years but increased nearly fourfold when converted into the Korean won.

The data showed that the price of imported beef increased 30 per cent over the period in US dollar terms but surged 60.6 per cent in Korean won terms.

Over the same period, the price of imported pork rose 5.5 per cent in US dollar terms but jumped 30.5 per cent in Korean won terms.

The Korean won traded at around the 1,100-won level in 2021 before weakening into the upper 1,200-won range in 2022. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the average exchange rate stood at 1,450 won per dollar.

The price of imported fresh seafood fell 11 per cent in terms of US dollars but rose 10 per cent in Korean won, reflecting the impact of currency depreciation, the data also showed.

