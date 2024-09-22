New COVID-19 XEC Variant: Everything You Need to Know and Its Threat Level to India

The coronavirus outbreak shows no signs of abating, with ongoing concerns over emerging variants. The latest variant, XEC, is rapidly spreading across Europe after being first identified in Germany in June 2024 and has now reached over 13 countries. This new strain is linked to the Omicron sub-variants KS.1.1 and KP.3.3.

The KS.1.1 variant, known as the FLIRT variant, is thought to be contributing to the surge in global coronavirus cases. In light of this situation, it's crucial to understand the potential dangers posed by these new variants and the necessary precautions to take.

What is the XEC Variant of COVID-19?

The XEC variant is a hybrid of two sub-variants, KS.1.1 and KP.3.3, within the Omicron variant. While both sub-variants have already raised global concerns, their combination may give rise to a new variant that could be more contagious and pose greater risks.

How Dangerous is the Coronavirus XEC Variant?

The exact danger posed by the XEC variant remains uncertain, but scientists have expressed concerns about its potential increased contagiousness. If it proves to be more transmissible, it could spread rapidly and may lead to various serious health issues.

What Precautions Should Be Taken Against the XEC Variant?

Experts state the importance of vaccination as the primary means to combat the XEC variant. Additionally, individuals should adhere to proper precautions, such as wearing masks in crowded areas, maintaining physical distance, and practicing good hygiene. These measures can help reduce the risk of virus transmission.

What Exactly is the XEC Variant of COVID-19?

The XEC variant is linked to the Omicron strain and is rapidly spreading across Europe, North America, and Asia. Experts note that new mutations associated with XEC may contribute to its transmission this season, although vaccination remains an effective means of prevention.

Symptoms of this variant are likely to resemble those of common illnesses like colds and influenza. Most individuals can recover from the virus within one to two weeks, though some may experience prolonged recovery and require hospitalization.

According to the UK NHS, the XEC variant can lead to flu-like symptoms, including high fever, chills, persistent cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, and loss of appetite.