New Lancet study shows how countries can reduce premature death by half 

New Delhi, Oct 15 Childhood immunisations and low-cost prevention and treatments combined with new health technologies may help reduce premature deaths by 50 per cent, according to a new study published by The Lancet Commission on Tuesday.

The report laid out a roadmap for every nation that chooses to do so to cut the chance of premature death for its citizens in half by 2050.

“The goal of “50 by 50,” is achievable”, argues the report. If every country achieves the goal, then, a person born in 2050 would have only a 15 percent chance of dying before age 70, down from 31 per cent for someone born in 2019.

It suggested measures such as “expanding childhood immunisations and low-cost prevention and treatments for common causes of preventable death, combined with scaling up financing to develop new health technologies”.

Since 1970, about 37 countries have cut the probability of their citizens dying before they reach age 70 in half -- a milestone that signals the remarkable progress many countries have made in preventing and treating disease.

“Today, the case is better than ever for mortality reduction,” said Gavin Yamey, director of the Duke University Center for Policy Impact in Global Health (CPIGH), who led the writing of the commission report.

“It’s a prize within reach. It will have extraordinary health, welfare, and economic benefits. Reaching ‘50 by 50’ would reduce mortality and morbidity, help grow economies, and alleviate poverty,” Yamey added.

The report urged countries to prioritise the 15 health conditions that cause most premature deaths -- including tuberculosis and respiratory infections, diabetes and cardiovascular disease, and other issues such as accidents and suicide.

The researchers said that significant gains can be made in public health by "subsidising the costs of essential medicines, diagnostics, vaccines, and that address these 15 conditions.

The report also called for increased taxation on tobacco products, unhealthy foods and drinks, and fossil fuels, which the researchers said would both reduce illness and death attributable to those products and raise revenue that can be reinvested in health systems.

