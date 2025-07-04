New pocket-sized sensor to detect asthma, lung damage causing sulphur dioxide

New Delhi, July 4 Scientists from the Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences (CeNS), Bengaluru, have developed a new low-cost sensor that can help detect toxic sulphur dioxide (SO2) gas responsible for respiratory irritation, asthma attacks, and long-term lung damage, at extremely low concentrations, said the Ministry of Science and Technology on Friday.

CeNS, Bengaluru is an autonomous institute of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), under the Ministry.

SO2 is a toxic air pollutant commonly released from vehicles and industrial emissions, and even minute exposure can cause serious health issues and long-term lung damage. It is hard to detect before it has an adverse effect on health.

While real-time monitoring of SO2 levels is essential for human health and environment existing technologies are often expensive, energy-intensive, or unable to detect the gas at trace levels.

The team fabricated the sensor by combining two metal oxides -- nickel oxide (NiO) and neodymium nickelate (NdNiO3), through a simple synthesis process.

“While NiO acts as the receptor for the gas, NdNiO3 serves as the transducer that efficiently transmits the signal, enabling detection at concentrations as low as 320 ppb, far surpassing the sensitivity of many commercial sensors,” said the researchers, led by Dr. S. Angappane.

Angappane and team also developed a portable prototype that incorporates the sensor for real-time SO2 monitoring.

“The prototype features a straightforward threshold-based alert system that activates visual indicators, green for safe, yellow for warning, and red for danger, allowing easy interpretation and response, even by users without scientific expertise,” said the researcher, in the paper published in the journal Small.

The sensor is compact and lightweight, which makes it suitable for use in industrial areas, urban locations, and enclosed spaces where continuous air quality monitoring is necessary.

‘With its high sensitivity, portability, and user-friendly operation, this sensor system offers a practical solution to monitor and manage SO2 pollution, supporting public health and environmental safety,” said the team, while highlighting the potential of material science to create accessible technologies for real-world challenges.

