New strategy to tackle antibiotic resistance discovered

Thiruvananthapuram, May 14 A team of researchers at the BRIC-Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) in Thiruvananthapuram has discovered a promising new strategy to counter bacterial resistance to antibiotics -- a growing global health threat.

The scientists found that targeting porins -- protein channels in the outer membrane of pathogenic bacteria -- can significantly enhance the effectiveness of antibiotics.

The findings, published in Small, a peer-reviewed nanoscience and nanotechnology journal based in Weinheim, Germany, emerged from a collaborative effort involving Dr Mahendran’s lab at RGCB, Dr Arumugam Rajavelu’s lab at IIT Madras, and Dr Jagannath Mondal’s lab at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Hyderabad.

RGCB Director Prof Chandrabhas Narayana said bacterial resistance to antibiotics poses a serious challenge to the medical community, particularly for pharmacologists.

“In this context, the multidisciplinary nature of this research opens exciting avenues to counter antibiotic resistance by improving the transport of targeted antibiotics into bacterial cells,” he said.

The study highlights how bacteria evolve mechanisms to block antibiotics -- one of which involves altering porins, the protein channels that allow antibiotics to enter the cell. A reduction in the number or functionality of these channels can prevent drug entry, rendering treatments ineffective.

The researchers focused on CymAKp, a dynamic porin found in Klebsiella pneumoniae, a WHO-listed high-priority pathogen. Using advanced biophysical techniques and computer simulations, they discovered that CymAKp is specially adapted to allow the uptake of cyclic sugars.

The research was supported by the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India; the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) under the Department of Science and Technology; and intramural funding from RGCB.

