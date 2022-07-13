New Zealand reports 11,464 new Covid-19 community cases

Wellington, July 13 New Zealand recorded 11,464 new community cases of Covid-19 and 29 more deaths from the pandemic, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

In addition, 355 Covid-19 cases have recently travelled overseas, it added.

Currently, 729 Covid-19 patients are being treated in hospitals, including 18 in intensive care units or high dependency units, Xinhua news agency reported.

New Zealand has so far reported 1,452,748 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020.

