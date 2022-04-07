New Zealand reports 11,634 new community Covid cases

Wellington, April 7 New Zealand recorded 11,634 new community cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, the country's Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Of the new community infections, 2,179 were detected in the largest city of Auckland. In addition, 51 new cases of Covid were detected at the border, Xinhua news agency reported citing the Health Ministry.

Currently, 639 patients are hospitalised due to Covid, including 29 in intensive care units. The ministry also reported 13 more deaths due to the virus on Thursday.

The country has registered 7,40,430 confirmed cases of Covid since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

