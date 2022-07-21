New Zealand reports 9,953 new Covid community cases

Wellington, July 21 New Zealand recorded 9,953 new community cases of Covid and 32 more deaths from the pandemic.

The Ministry of Health said on Thursday 383 Covid cases have recently travelled overseas.

Currently, 767 Covid patients are being treated in hospitals, including 20 in intensive care units or high dependency units, Xinhua news agency reported.

New Zealand has reported 1,529,508 confirmed cases of Covid since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor