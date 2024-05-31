NIMHANS conferred with Nelson Mandela Award 2024 for health promotion

New Delhi, May 31 The National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on Friday bagged the Nelson Mandela Award for health promotion for 2024 by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Established by WHO in 2019, the Nelson Mandela Award recognises individuals, institutions, and/or governmental or non-governmental organisations that showcase remarkable contributions to health promotion.

It is "a recognition of India's efforts in inclusive healthcare," said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya while congratulating NIMHANS for this award.

"We are immensely proud," said Pratima Murthy, Director, NIMHANS, adding that the award recognises both "past and present achievements" and is "a validation to the enduring legacy" of NIMHANS.

The award comes as NIMHANS, which has been pioneering mental health and neurosciences, championing innovative approaches to research, education, and patient care, celebrates 50 years of its formation.

India has made major strides in the field of mental health in recent times. Under the National Health Mission, almost all districts of the country have mental health units.

The country's national tele-mental health helpline Tele-MANAS, launched in October 2022, also recently achieved the landmark of having handled 10 lakh calls.

