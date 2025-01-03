NIMHANS sees over 50 lakhs patients in last decade: JP Nadda

New Delhi, Jan 3 The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) has grown to become an ‘Institute of National Importance’ with more than 50 lakhs patient footfalls in the last 10 years, said Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Friday.

Speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations of NIMHANS in Bengaluru, Nadda congratulated all the students and faculty members for elevating NIMHANS into one of the premier institutes in India.

“I convey my gratitude to the faculty members, students, and all the relevant stakeholders who have contributed to the growth of NIMHANS from a mental health institute to an Institute of National Importance,” he said.

He added that from under 10 lakhs in the 1970s, the institute has witnessed more than 50 lakhs in the last decade.

“The scale at which NIMHANS treats its immense footfall of patients makes them a leader in quality healthcare in India,” he added.

The Union Minister also congratulated NIMHANS for being the first National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) accredited hospital among all the ‘Institutes of National Importance’. It is also ranked among the top 200 hospitals in the world.

Further, Nadda also highlighted the government’s work on mainstreaming mental health via the National Mental Health Programme, operational since 2022.

“The government is working on providing mental healthcare through the TeleMANAS scheme and NIMHANS being the apex coordinating centre for TeleMANAS is at the forefront of this endeavour,” Nadda said.

Launched in 2022, TeleMANAS provides 24x7 services. The mental health assistance helpline has received 16.6 lakh calls since its inception. All states and UTs have started the service and have 53 functional cells, according to the health ministry.

Nadda noted that NIMHANS also trains over 1,000 students for TeleMANAS and counselling.

The event was also graced by President Droupadi Murmu who asked NIMHANS to integrate yoga for combating mental, and physical distress.

