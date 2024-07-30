Nimotuzumab drug boosts head and neck cancer survival: Tata Memorial Hospital study

New Delhi, July 30 Adding the Nimotuzumab drug to the standard treatment regimen significantly improves the 10-year overall survival rate for patients with head and neck cancer, a study by Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai showed on Tuesday.

It demonstrated that Nimotuzumab, when combined with concurrent radiotherapy and the drug, cisplatin, enhanced progression-free survival and maintained a good quality of life for long-term survivors.

Patients receiving this combination had a 10-year overall survival rate of 33.5 per cent, compared to 22.5 per cent in those treated with only radiotherapy and cisplatin, the findings showed.

Median overall survival also improved from 2.78 to 3.69 years with Nimotuzumab.

Notably, there was no significant increase in late-term adverse events, stressing its safety and tolerability.

Head and neck cancers represent one-third of the cancer burden in India, with more than 65 per cent of patients presenting with advanced disease.

According to Kumar Prabhash, Professor and Head, the Department of Medical Oncology at Tata Memorial Hospital, the findings are promising for patients with head and neck cancer.

"

Shyam Aggarwal, Chairperson of Medical Oncology at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi, emphasised the treatment's potential to become a standard option due to its efficacy and safety.

"Nimotuzumab's safety and efficacy make it a viable option for treatment, preserving the quality of life while effectively managing tumour burden," Aggarwal said.

This study represents a significant advancement in the treatment of head and neck cancer in India, with Nimotuzumab proving both effective and safe.

Neera Gupta, General Manager of Medical Affairs and Clinical Development at Eris Lifesciences, said that adding Nimotuzumab to concurrent chemoradiation not only improves survival rates but also preserves quality of life, addressing the challenges faced by patients in vital functions like speaking and swallowing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor