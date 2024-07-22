Nipah virus alert sounded in Rajasthan

Jaipur, July 22 Nipah virus alert has been issued in Rajasthan after the detection of the dreadful virus in Kerala which has claimed a life, the officials said on Monday.

Director of Health Directorate Dr. Ravi Prakash Mathur issued an order alerting all the medical college principals, CMHO and PMOs and instructing them to detect the suspected patients coming to the hospital and to share their information.

Doctors have said that patients complain of severe headaches and fever. “Its symptoms can become severe over time. The risk of brain infection or encephalitis can increase due to this virus attack,” the doctors said.

Instructions have also been passed to keep an eye on the passengers travelling from Kerala.

The administration has also alerted the hotel operators to monitor the tourists coming from Kerala.

–IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor