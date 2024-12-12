Nitish Kumar lays foundation of country's first child cancer hospital in Patna

Patna, Dec 12 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the country's first child cancer hospital, Mahavir Child Cancer Hospital, in Phulwari Sharif town of Patna.

This ambitious project is being spearheaded by the Mahavir Cancer Institute, which already operates two cancer hospitals, and is set to provide free cancer treatment for children up to 18 years.

The child cancer hospital will have the capacity of 100 beds.

It will be an ultramodern, six-storey facility and will be built in an expected time period of 18 months.

The new facility will provide free cancer treatment for children.

The project was launched during a programme commemorating the anniversary of the Mahavir Cancer Institute.

Acharya Kishore Kunal, the Secretary of Mahavir Mandir Nyas Samiti, Building Construction Minister Ashok Chaudhary, and Medical Superintendent L.B. Singh were present, along with religious leaders and officials, to mark the occasion.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar praised the initiative, expressing gratitude to the Mahavir Mandir Trust and the administrators of Mahavir Cancer Institute for their contribution to healthcare.

Addressing a gathering, the Chief Minister extended his best wishes for the successful completion of the hospital, emphasising its importance for children battling cancer.

The construction of this hospital represents a major step forward in pediatric cancer care in India.

Once completed, the hospital will serve as a critical resource for underprivileged families in need of specialised cancer treatment for their children.

The upcoming Mahavir Child Cancer Hospital in Phulwari Sharif aims to provide a lifeline for children battling cancer, particularly those from economically weaker sections.

Acharya Kishore Kunal, the Secretary of the Mahavir Mandir Trust Board, highlighted the significance of the project, stating: "This will be the country's first cancer hospital for children. The problem of cancer is increasing rapidly among children, which is very worrying. Through this hospital, relief will be given to those families who are unable to afford expensive treatment."

The Mahavir Mandir Trust, which operates the iconic Mahavir (Hanuman) temple in Patna, is renowned for its charitable healthcare initiatives.

It already manages the Mahavir Cancer Institute and Research Centre, a leading institution providing comprehensive cancer care in Bihar.

