Niva Bupa's Q1 loss widens nearly 5x to Rs 91 crore

Mumbai, July 31 Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd on Thursday announced that the company’s loss widened nearly five times year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 91.44 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 18.8 crore in the same period the previous year (Q1 FY25).

Despite the loss, Niva Bupa saw strong growth in its premium collections. Gross premiums, written in the quarter ended June 30, rose 11.4 per cent YoY to Rs 1,631.9 crore, up from Rs 1,464 crore the previous year, according to its stock exchange filing.

Net premiums written also increased by 11.8 per cent to Rs 1,287 crore, compared to Rs 1,151 crore a year ago.

The agency channel continued to contribute the most to the company’s gross written premium, followed by brokers and its bancassurance network.

The digital retail business, including partner contributions, delivered a robust 31 per cent growth -- showing the growing impact of Niva Bupa’s online and tech-driven strategies.

The number of lives insured by the company jumped 50 per cent YoY, reaching 22.5 million in Q1 FY26, compared to 15 million in the same quarter the previous year.

This expansion helped Niva Bupa improve its retail market share to 10 per cent, maintaining its position among India’s leading health insurers.

During the quarter, the company achieved a claims settlement ratio of 93.6 per cent, underlining its focus on quick and fair claim resolutions.

Operational efficiency also improved, with the expense of management ratio falling to 35.9 per cent from 40.7 per cent the previous year, as per its regulatory filing.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Managing Director and CEO Krishnan Ramachandran said the strong Q1 performance sets a solid base for the rest of the year.

He highlighted that the increase in the number of lives insured, combined with strong financial health and efficiency, forms the foundation of the company’s success.

The results were announced after market hours. On Thursday, shares of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited closed at Rs 87.57 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), up Rs 2.45 or 2.88 per cent.

