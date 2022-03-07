No Covid spike unless fresh virus mutation: Goa govt expert

Panaji, March 7 Goa and the rest of India, may not witness a Covid spike unless the virus mutates once again, a member of the state government's experts' committee for Covid management said on Monday.

"One thing I have to tell you. Unless there is a new variant, there will not be a spike again," Dr Shekhar Salkar told reporters here.

"There should have been a spike in cases due to election rallies. But it has reduced. Only crowds are not a factor (for increase in infections). It is the change in mutation, everytime a new variant, which has caused a problem. We hope and pray that the new variant, if there is one, is a milder one," he added.

Only two new Covid cases were reported in Goa on Monday, taking the state's total tally of active cases to 121.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor