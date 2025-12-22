No deaths in UP due to codeine cough syrup: CM Yogi

Lucknow, Dec 22 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday informed the Assembly that no deaths have occurred in the state due to the consumption of codeine-based cough syrup.

Responding to the issue raised by the Leader of the Opposition at the start of the House proceedings, the Chief Minister questioned the intent of the opposition members. He said legislators should come to the House after properly studying the facts and must uphold its dignity.

“The issue was raised as soon as the proceedings began, which is why I had to intervene,” he said.

Using the proverb “a guilty conscience needs no accuser,” CM Yogi took a sharp dig at the Samajwadi Party, asserting that the allegations were politically motivated. He categorically stated that not a single death in Uttar Pradesh has been linked to codeine cough syrup.

The Chief Minister also targeted the Leader of the Opposition, Mata Prasad Pandey, saying that at such an age one is generally expected to speak the truth, but alleged that the Samajwadi Party compels him to make false statements. He reminded the House that the leader had served as Speaker for a long period and should set an example.

CM Yogi informed the Assembly that the state’s biggest wholesaler of codeine cough syrup had been apprehended by the Special Task Force (STF).

“This wholesaler was granted a licence in 2016 during the Samajwadi Party regime,” he said, adding that while some leaders flee the country when serious issues arise, “you will keep shouting here and your ‘Babua’ (referring to Akhilesh Yadav) will go to England for a vacation.”

The Chief Minister said Uttar Pradesh does not manufacture codeine cough syrup; it is produced in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and others.

“The deaths reported in connection with such syrups are from other states. Some cases are linked to syrup manufactured in Tamil Nadu. This entire episode revolves around illegal diversion,” he said.

He added that wholesalers based in cities like Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Kanpur and Varanasi illegally supplied the syrup to states where alcohol is prohibited, leading to its misuse by addicts.

CM Yogi stressed that codeine cough syrup cannot be consumed by children or adults without medical consultation. “People take cough syrup only after consulting a doctor, and this is clearly mentioned on the packaging. Unfortunately, the Samajwadi Party has no connection with education, which is why such irresponsible statements are made,” he said.

Detailing the government’s action, the Chief Minister said that so far 79 cases have been registered, 225 accused have been named, and 78 people have been arrested. Raids have been conducted on 134 firms.

“When the investigation goes deeper, it repeatedly emerges that some leader or individual associated with the Samajwadi Party is involved somewhere. Even illegal transactions were carried out through the account of an office-bearer of the Lohia Vahini,” he alleged, adding that the STF is probing the matter thoroughly.

Taking a swipe at the opposition over bulldozer action, CM Yogi said, “Don’t worry. When the time comes, we will be fully prepared for the bulldozer action -- just don’t cry then.”

