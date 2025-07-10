No sudden rise in number of heart attacks, deaths in Karnataka's Hassan District: Expert report

Bengaluru, July 10 The investigative report on recent increase in sudden deaths in young adults in Hassan District of Karnataka between May–June 2025 submitted by Dr. K.S. Ravindranath, the Director, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, Bengaluru concluded that there is no sudden rise in the number of heart attacks and deaths there.

The series of deaths in Hassan District due to alleged massive cardiac arrests raised concern across the state and made national news.

Following widespread concern and media coverage regarding a perceived rise in sudden cardiac deaths among young adults in Hassan, the state government initiated a formal enquiry.

The committee was asked to analyse each of the 24 deaths which occurred in May-June 2025 in Hassan District.

The conclusion of the report stated, "Detailed analysis of the data of number of heart attacks and deaths does not indicate any increase in sudden cardiac deaths in the district. It is almost the same as the previous months in Hassan."

"Analysis of data of cardiac cases at Jayadeva Institute, Bengaluru and its peripheral centres in Mysuru and Kalaburgi in the last 6 months does not show any increasing trend of cardiac deaths. However, definitive conclusions about cause of deaths in each case are limited due to lack of autopsy data, clinical data and limited history from family members," the report revealed.

The report found that among the 24 cases taken for the study, four were non-cardiac deaths. Among the remaining 20 deaths 10 were confirmed cardiac deaths and the rest were suffering from various issues related to heart ailments.

More than 75 per cent of the deceased had one or more cardiac risk factors such as pre-existing heart disease (3), smoking (6), diabetes (7), hypertension (6), obesity (8), family history (3) and alcohol use (8).

The sudden deaths in younger adults definitely underscore the growing burden of premature cardiovascular disease.

"This calls for early cardiovascular screening programmes, and health education; establishment of mandatory investigation protocols including post-mortems for all sudden deaths in apparently healthy young adults," the report stated.

The panel recommended that all out of hospital sudden cardiac deaths should undergo autopsy to confirm/rule out the cause of death as cardiac; ensure the availability of ECG machines and emergency cardiac medicines; CPR training for focus groups like school and college students and teachers, and physical trainers in gymnasium.

The report also recommended cardiac screening for auto and cab drivers.

