No Sugar for 14 Days: From Cravings to Fat Loss, Know the Health Benefits

Skip Sugar Benefits: Many health experts say that sugar can be a 'slow poison' that gradually affects the body. Our daily diet includes sugar and sweet foods in different ways. We don't even know when we gradually get used to sweets. According to the National Institute of Health, eating too much sugar increases the risk of obesity, heart disease, diabetes and non-alcoholic fatty liver. However, if we stop eating sugar for 14 consecutive days, significant changes can be seen in the body. By avoiding sugar for about two weeks, the body's functioning and systems start to reactivate.

Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford universities, has shared a post on Instagram. In this post, he has given information about the changes that occur in the body after not eating sugar for 14 days.

What happens if you don't eat sugar for 14 days?

According to experts, avoiding sugar for 14 days has many benefits for overall health, including gut health. Many people don't realize that sugar not only increases calories, but also affects appetite, cravings, insulin levels, and fat accumulation in the liver, even without realizing it. So when you avoid sugar for 14 days, you may experience the following changes in your body.

Cravings

Headaches

Fatigue

Irritability

Brain fog

These changes are due to brain recalibration. This is not a lack of sugar, but rather a signal that the body is moving towards a better state. Gradually, cravings decrease, energy remains stable, bloating decreases, afternoon fatigue decreases, and insulin response improves.

Which foods are high in sugar?

Sweetness is not just sugar. Sugar is hidden in many foods and we don't even realize it. It is especially high in drinks. Also, juices and flavored yogurts, cereals and energy bars, sauces and dressings, bakery products, sweet alcoholic drinks can all contain large amounts of added sugar.

Benefits of not eating sugar

When you completely eliminate sugar from your diet, you start to notice changes within 14–15 days. For example, belly fat starts to decrease. Sleep quality improves. Signs of true hunger become clearer. Frequent cravings decrease. Fasting glucose improves. Even if you don't see much difference in weight in such a short period of time, positive changes in metabolism definitely begin.