Northeast region requires more super speciality hospitals: JP Nadda

New Delhi, Jan 8 The Northeast region needs more super speciality hospitals, said Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday even as he inaugurated key healthcare facilities in Assam.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Nadda visited the Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH), the Mangaldai District Civil Hospital, and AIIMS Guwahati, to inaugurate new initiatives and review ongoing healthcare projects aimed at enhancing medical services for the people of the region.

During his visit to LGBRIMH in Tezpur, the Union Health Minister inaugurated the institute’s new Library and Informatics Centre.

The need is "to introduce more super speciality departments to better serve the Northeast and the nation as a whole," JP Nadda said.

JP Nadda also visited the Mangaldai District Civil Hospital in Darrang district, where he laid the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art 50-bed Critical Care Block.

The Critical Care Block, to be constructed with a financial support of Rs 23.75 crore under the Prime Minister Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), will significantly improve access to advanced healthcare services for the people of Assam.

During his visit to Darrang, JP Nadda also inspected ongoing treatments at the cancer hospital and visited a cancer care project under Tata Trusts.

“Earlier, people of Assam had to travel out of the state for cancer treatment, but now, the people of Darrang can receive their treatment right here at home,” he said.

JP Nadda also visited AIIMS Guwahati to inspect and review the progress of work at the institute. He planted a sapling on the campus of the premier hospital and took stock of the activities being carried out there for providing better and world-class facilities and treatments to the people.

