Number of heatstroke patients rise to 3,622 in Rajasthan

Jaipur, May 28 The number of heatstroke patients in Rajasthan increased from 2809 to 3622 on Monday as the state continued to witness intense heatwave conditions. The death toll, however, remained unchanged at one, health officials confirmed.

On Monday, Phalodi was the hottest in the state at 49.4 degrees Celsius -- 6.3 degrees above normal -- while Jaipur recorded a maximum temperature of 46.4 degrees Celsius -- 0.8 degrees higher than Sunday.

Kota registered a maximum temperature of 48.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius -- 5 degrees above normal.

Almost all cities in the state registered a temperature of over 45 degrees Celsius. Ajmer recorded a maximum temperature of 46.3 degrees Celsius, Bhilwara (47.4), Bharatpur (48.2), Alwar (46.2), Pilani (48.5), Chittorgarh (47), Barmer (49.3), Jaisalmer (48.7), Jodhpur (47.4), Bikaner (48.2), Churu (48), Sri Ganganagar (48.3), and Dholpur recorded a maximum temperature of 48.1 degrees Celsius.

Meteorological Department officials said that there will be no respite from soaring mercury on Tuesday in the state.

There is a strong possibility that the ongoing intense heatwave conditions will continue for the next 2-3 days. However, the temperature will start coming down from May 29 onwards and in the first week of June, the maximum temperature will stay normal, said R.S. Sharma, Director, India Meteorological Department, Jaipur.

