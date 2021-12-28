NZ reports 18 new community Covid cases

Wellington, Dec 28 New Zealand reported 18 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections in the country's current community outbreak to 10,670.

Among the new infections, 13 were recorded in New Zealand's largest city of Auckland, three in nearby Waikato, one in Bay of Plenty, and one in the Lakes, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry also reported that a woman in her 70s infected with Covid died on Monday night in Auckland's Middlemore Hospital, which increased the nationwide fatality tally to 50, reports Xinhua news agency.

A total of 54 cases are being treated in hospitals, including eight in intensive care units or high dependency units, a Ministry statement said.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in New Zealand stands at 13,562.

To date, 95 per cent of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 91 per cent are fully vaccinated.

A series of precautionary measures was announced last week, which included shortening the period between the second and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine from six months to four months.

Parents and caregivers will be able to book vaccinations for 5-11 year-olds from January 17.

