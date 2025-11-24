Odisha: IIT Bhubaneswar signs agreement for Novel TB vaccine technology

Bhubaneswar, Nov 24 Taking a major stride toward advancing indigenous TB vaccine research, IIT Bhubaneswar, the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), and the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) have formalised a Quadripartite License Agreement with TechInvention Lifecare Limited.

The agreement paves the way for technology transfer and potential commercialisation of a promising new vaccine candidate, “HSP Subunit Vaccine in Adjuvant (DDA) Against Mycobacterium tuberculosis.”

The agreement aims to advance the vaccine from laboratory research to product development and eventual commercial deployment.

According to the World Health Organization, TB claimed 1.23 million lives in 2024, making it one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases.

“However, the world continues to rely on the Bacillus Calmette Guérin (BCG) vaccine, developed over a century ago, which provides only limited protection mainly to infants and is largely ineffective in preventing pulmonary TB in adolescents and adults.

“To address this critical unmet need, a next-generation HSP Subunit Vaccine has been developed through collaborative research led by Prof. Ashis Biswas of IIT, Bhubaneswar and Dr Sunil Kumar Raghav of ILS, Bhubaneswar,” reads a press note issued by the ILS.

This vaccine candidate is designed to trigger strong humoral and cell-mediated immune responses while enhancing the protective efficacy of the existing BCG vaccine.

In view of its significant public health potential, the NRDC proactively identified and evaluated this technology and facilitated the licensing process to ensure its advancement.

“The HSP Subunit Vaccine candidate, jointly developed by the premier institutions ILS and IIT Bhubaneswar, represents a significant advancement in India’s efforts to combat Mycobacterium tuberculosis. This collaboration reflects the robustness of India’s research ecosystem and its commitment to addressing critical public health challenges,” the ILS further added.

TechInvention Lifecare Limited, the licensed industry partner, will play a key role in translating this indigenous vaccine technology into a viable public health solution.

