Odisha repeals Covid-19 restrictions
By IANS | Published: November 19, 2022 09:18 PM 2022-11-19T21:18:04+5:30 2022-11-19T21:35:08+5:30
Bhubaneswar, Nov 19 With the improvement in Covid-19 pandemic situation, Odisha government on Saturday withdrew all Covid-19 related restrictions and penalties imposed on gatherings, wearing masks, spitting, etc in 2020.
"In view of the substantial decline of Covid-19 cases in the state over the past several months, the government after careful consideration has been pleased to repeal the Odisha Covid-19 Regulations, 2020 as amended from time to time with immediate effect," read a notification issued by the state health department.
The government has appealed to the people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour as and when found necessary.
