Odisha reports 19 more Covid deaths; toll mounts to 8,594

Bhubaneswar, Jan 30 The Odisha government on Sunday confirmed death of another 19 persons due to Covid-19. The death toll in the state has now risen to 8,594.

According to State health department, highest five Covid deaths were reported from Khurda district while three deaths occurred in Ganjam, two in Angul, two in Nabarangpur and one each from Bhadrak, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Puri districts.

This list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19, said the department.

However, the daily Covid cases continued to remain below 5,000 for a second consecutive day on Sunday. The State has reported 4,843 cases including 663 from the 0 to 18 years age group today. As many as 4,842 positive cases and 15 deaths were reported in Odisha, on Saturday.

Out of the new cases detected on Sunday, Khurda district continued to report the highest 1,023 cases, followed by Sundargarh (735) and Cuttack (379). Other districts reported below 200 cases.

With the fresh infections, the total active cases in the state increased to 53,090.

