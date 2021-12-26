Omicron confirmed in 8 foreign travellers in Indore

Bhopal, Dec 26 Eight foreign travellers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh have been confirmed to be infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, in the past one-and-a-half month. Of these six persons have recovered from the infection.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Sunday told the media that in the last one and a half months, nearly 3,000 people have come to Indore from abroad. Of these 1,000 people have undergone Covid tests while 26 were found positive for the infection. Eight persons were found to be suffering from Omicron, of which six have recovered.

Mishra said two persons who are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals do not have any Covid-like symptoms. People who came in contact with these people are being tested.

Efforts are on to deal with the third wave of Covid-19 in the state along with Omicron cases for which preparations are being made in hospitals. Necessary steps are being taken by the state government along with spreading awareness among people in the state.

