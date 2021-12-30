Omicron hits Delhi Police, senior officer tests positive

New Delhi, Dec 30 A senior IPS officer of the Delhi Police has been infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus, it was learnt on Thursday.

The DCP, posted in the Special Cell, had gone to London for extradition of alleged international drug supplier Harvinder Singh alias Bali.

"The officer tested positive on his arrival at the Delhi Airport," a Special Cell source said.

On the basis of the extradition request originated by the Special Cell, accused Harvinder Singh was arrested by UK police in February 2021 and tried at Westminster Court, London.

A team comprising of DCP Ingit Pratap Singh, ACP Rahul Vikram and Investigating Officer Anuj Kumar was sent to London to take his custody.

"A DCP rank officer tested positive for Omicron and is under home isolation," the source told , adding that the officer is currently doing better. The two other policemen are also under home isolation.

Harvinder Singh is currently under mandatory quarantine after which he will be taken on police custody from Tihar Jail and further investigation will be carried out.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor