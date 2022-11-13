On Children's Day-eve, top specialist says congenital heart disease kills 78K infants in India yearly
By IANS | Published: November 13, 2022 08:30 AM 2022-11-13T08:30:10+5:30 2022-11-13T08:50:14+5:30
Mumbai, Nov 13 A staggering 78,000 infants born with congenital heart disease die in India annually due to ...
Mumbai, Nov 13 A staggering 78,000 infants born with congenital heart disease die in India annually due to inadequate healthcare facilities and lack of awareness, according to top cardiac surgeon Dr. Ramakanta Panda, the Group CEO of Asian Heart Institute
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app