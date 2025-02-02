On PM Modi's call, Sports Minister Mandaviya leads cyclists to fight obesity

New Delhi, Feb 2 Cycling consistently will play a beneficial role in fight against obesity and through Fit India we can win this battle, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday.

He led a group of cyclists, taking forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to fight obesity in India.

This week’s ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ event at the Major Dhyanchand Stadium saw participation from a myriad group of doctors and nutritionists, who took forward the PM Modi's message.

Also present was Paris Paralympics medalist Rubina Francis as well as several youngsters from the Bharati College Delhi and the Soniya Vihar Water Sports Club.

“Obesity is a major issue and a big challenge for the youth. The World Health Organisation (WHO) says one out of eight people are obese. Therefore, exercise and playing sports is very important these days,” said Mandaviya.

He said: "We have to reduce our oil consumption and be very conscious of our diet. Cycling consistently will play a beneficial role in this fight against obesity. Through Fit India, we can win this fight."

Rubina Francis said Fit India Sundays on Cycle event is a great step in moving towards this fight against obesity.

"Initiatives like this make the country move towards good health and fight against obesity. Not only will cycling or doing yoga early in the morning bring a lot of positivity in life but also help in the mission towards an obesity-free India."

Dr Tribhuvan Gulati, diabetes and obesity specialist, who was a part of the group of riders, shed light on several health risks obesity plays.

"Obesity brings along with it 130 different diseases like osteoarthritis, kidney diseases, liver diseases, fatty liver, pre-diabetes, diabetes, sexual dysfunction in both men and women, and more."

He added: "The WHO labelled obesity as a disease in 2016. It is not an aesthetic or cosmetic problem. India labelled obesity as a disease in 2018 that should not be left untreated. This is a big health issue."

Dr Piyush Jain, senior paediatrician and a member of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), mentioned that cycling is a positive step in combating obesity and diabetes. “Right now, 20 per cent Indians are diabetic and by 2030, it will be 35 per cent.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor