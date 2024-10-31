Onions served at McDonald's are likely source of E. coli outbreak in US: CDC

Los Angeles, Oct 31 Fresh, slivered onions served on Quarter Pounders and other menu items from McDonald's are the likely source of E. coli outbreak in the United States, said the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

A total of 90 cases caused by E. coli have been reported across 13 US states as of Wednesday, including 15 new cases, according to the latest CDC data.

Among these cases, 27 were hospitalised and one died, reports Xinhua news agency.

The CDC said more illnesses have been reported, but they are from before McDonald's and Taylor Farms took action to remove onions from food service locations.

Due to the product actions taken by both companies, the CDC said it believes the risk to the public is very low.

E. coli are bacteria found in many places, including in the environment, foods, water, and the intestines of people and animals.

Most E. coli are harmless and are part of a healthy intestinal tract. However, some E. coli can make people sick with diarrhoea, urinary tract infections, pneumonia, sepsis, and other illnesses, according to the CDC.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor