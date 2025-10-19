Over 150 fall ill after eating prasad in Bengal's West Midnapore

Kolkata, Oct 19 More than 150 people fell sick after eating prasad during a puja in the Daspur area of West Bengal's West Midnapore district, the police said on Sunday.

According to police sources, there was a community 'manasa puja' in the area on Saturday night and a large number of people had assembled to consume the puja prasad.

After consuming the prasad, people started vomiting and had diarrhoea since Saturday night.

Many women and children were among those who fell sick.

A medical camp has been set up since Sunday morning to treat the people.

The block administration officials rushed to the spot. However, there was a large commotion in the Suratpur village within the Daspur police station.

A senior officer of West Midnapore district police said that the 'manasa puja' has been taking place in the village for several years.

On Saturday night, the puja committee organised a khichri meal, which is the puja prasad for the devotees.

"More than three hundred people ate the prasad. However, more than half of the people started vomiting and having diarrhoea. The administration was immediately informed regarding the incident," the police officer said.

Daspur Block Development Officer, Dipankar Biswas, made arrangements for treatment of the victims who fell ill since Saturday night.

A medical camp was set up in the area by the health department.

Primary treatment is being provided there.

Biswas visited the village on sunday morning and reviewed the situation on the ground.

Daspur Panchayat Samiti President Sukumar Patra also rushed to the spot.

According to the police, five people have been sent to the hospital as their condition is reported to be critical.

Water samples have also been collected from the area.

It is being investigated whether there is any issue with the water.

On the other hand, Patra said that the situation is now under control.

