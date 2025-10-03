Over 18 lakh health camps screened 10 crore citizens under Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan: Govt

New Delhi, Oct 3 More than 18 lakh health camps were set up under the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan, which screened 10 crore citizens across the nation for various non communicable diseases, the government said on Friday.

The health camps, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on September 17, concluded on Thursday and benefitted more than 6.5 crore women, as well as children, and families through comprehensive health services.

It marked the largest ever health outreach for women and children in India.

"Over 1.78 crore citizens were screened for hypertension; 1.72 crore for diabetes," said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"More than 37 lakh women were screened for breast cancer; over 19 lakhs for cervical cancer and more than 96 lakh for oral cancer," it added.

Further, the camps also held more than 62.60 lakh antenatal check-ups, while over 1.43 crore children received life-saving vaccines.

More than 1.51 crore women and girls were also screened for anaemia; over 85 lakh for TB and 10.23 lakh for Sickle Cell Disease, the Ministry said.

It added that more than 4.30 lakh people registered as blood donors, and 10.69 lakhs Ayushman/PM-JAY cards were issued.

In addition to the extensive network of NHM health camps, AIIMS, other Institutes of National Importance (INIs), tertiary care hospitals, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, medical colleges, and private institutions have also been at the forefront of this national drive.

The facilities hosted thousands of specialty camps, providing advanced screening, diagnostics, counselling and treatment services to beneficiaries, complementing the efforts of state governments and community-level health workers.

Beyond screening for various diseases, "the campaign mobilised communities towards healthy lifestyle practices with a special emphasis on obesity prevention, improved nutrition, and voluntary blood donation", the Ministry said.

