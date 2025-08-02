Over 18,900 organ transplants in 2024, highest in a single year: JP Nadda

New Delhi, Aug 2 Over 18,900 organ transplants were performed in 2024 in India -- the highest in a single year, said Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Saturday.

He was speaking at the 15th Indian Organ Donation Day organised by the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) under the aegis of the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health, at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, here.

Nadda stated that the government is continuously streamlining organ donation and transplant so that more and more citizens can benefit from it.

“Since the launch of the Aadhar-based NOTTO online pledge website in 2023, more than 3.30 lakh citizens have pledged their organs to donate, marking a historic moment in public participation," the health minister said.

Noting that surge in pledge registration reflects a growing awareness, Nadda said that "India achieved a remarkable milestone of performing over 18,900 organ transplants in 2024, the highest ever recorded in a single year".

This is a significant leap from fewer than 5,000 transplants in 2013.

As a result, "India ranks third globally in the total number of organ transplants, behind only the US and China," Nadda said.

Calling "organ donation one of the noblest acts of humanity", he urged people to make the "most profound contribution for someone else.”

The Minister also highlighted the alarming rise in cases of organ failures, posing a serious threat to public health and increasing strain on the healthcare system.

"Every year, thousands of people wait for organ transplants. Despite the urgent need, there remains a significant gap between the number of patients waiting for transplants and the number of available donors."

“This gap is not due to a lack of willingness but often due to a lack of awareness and hesitation rooted in the myths and misconceptions. That’s why today is an important day which gives us a platform to spread awareness, encourage conversation and honour the donors and their families," Nadda said.

Underlining the government’s efforts for organ transplantation, the minister stated that “to make organ transplant more accessible, financial support of up to Rs 15 lakh is provided to poor patients for transplantation of kidneys, liver, heart and lungs under the Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi".

"Poor patients are provided support of up to Rs 10,000 per month after transplant to cover the medical expenses. Kidney transplant package has also been included in Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri- Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY)," Nadda added.

