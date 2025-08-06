Over 7 lakh persons rehabilitated from drug de-addiction centres in 2024-25: Union Minister

New Delhi, Aug 6 More than 7 lakh persons have been rehabilitated from drug de-addiction centres in the year 2024-25, said Dr. Virendra Kumar, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, in the Parliament on Wednesday.

Replying to a question in Rajya Sabha, Kumar shared that the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE) has formulated and enacted National Action Plan for Drug Demand for Reduction (2018-2025), which supports rehabilitation and drug-deaddiction centres.

“Over 3 lakh persons were reported and rehabilitated from drug de-addiction centres in 2022-23. The number spiked to more than 5 lakh in 2023-24 and over 7 lakh in 2024-25,” Kumar said.

He also noted an MoU signed between the MoSJE and AIIMS, New Delhi, in March, for conducting the second National Survey on the Extent and Pattern of Substance Use.

“The objective of the survey is national, state-level and district-level estimates of proportion and absolute number of people who use various substances and people who are suffering from substance use disorders; and information on substance use and its consequences in the specific population groups,” the Union Minister said.

The first such survey, published in 2019, focussed on adolescents and adult users of substances like alcohol, cannabis, opioids, sedatives, inhalants, cocaine, ATS, and hallucinogens.

"It showed that a total of 1.48 crore among the age group of 10-17 years are indulging in these substances, while over 22 crore adults aged between 18 and 75 years are using them," Kumar said.

Further, the Minister also detailed on the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA), launched in 2020 to fight the growing menace of drug addiction in the country.

More than 16.5 cr Indians, including women and youth, have been sensitised against drug abuse under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, Kumar informed the Parliament.

The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment (DoSJE) is the nodal department for drug demand reduction in the country.

From 272 districts identified as most vulnerable, the NMBA is now extended to all districts of the country, the Union Minister said.

“Till now, through the various activities undertaken on-ground, 16.5+ crore people have been sensitised on substance use, including 5.5+ crore youth and 3.43+ crore women,” the Minister said.

